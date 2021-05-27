CONNELL, WA - South Central Athletic Conference placed sanctions on Connell High School for the racist remarks made by their students.
The high school is not allowed to have fans at sporting events or host the SCAC Wrestling Championship.
Both the boys and girls basketball teams have their playoffs revoked. Their season ends on June 5th.
Parents and community members condemn the racist statements but think the punishment may be a bit harsh.
"I understand what they're trying to do, but they're going about it the wrong way," said a parent of a Connell senior on the girls basketball team. "Any kind of racism is wrong and hurtful, but punishing the girls when all they're guilty of is playing a hard fought game."
The investigation among the districts will finish and then be handed over for an external investigation where individual punishments will be decided.