Connell Library hosts grand reopening after remodel

CONNELL, Wash. —
Mid-Columbia Libraries has remodeled their Connell location at 118 N Columbia Avenue and is hosting a grand reopening this Saturday, March 19. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence at 10:45 a.m. followed by an open house. Activities and refreshments will be offered until 5 p.m. The event will also have giveaways, one even featuring a new iPad Mini.
“We’re excited to celebrate the reopening of the Connell library,” said Executive Director and Chief Librarian Kyle Cox. “We have a longstanding partnership with Connell. We’re proud of our work to improve and update library services for all to enjoy for many years to come.”
The interior remodel features new carpet, shelving, paint and lighting. Authors and inspirational quotes are depicted on the walls, along with a mural of Connell history and key moments. The children’s area dons new custom 3D sculptures of a saber-tooth cat, fish and icebergs.
The new entryway is ADA compliant. So is the new computing station with eight public computers. The branch also has a new picnic table and USB charging stations, plus an updated exterior sign. Their collection has also been expanded.
The library is offering updated hours, open from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
