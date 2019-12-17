CONNELL, WA- 24-year-old Omar Mendoza-Valencia was arrested Monday night after he allegedly stabbed his two roommates. This incident happened on the 700 block of South Fifth Ave in Connell.

Once police arrived at the home they asked Mendoza-Valencia to come out, but he refused, which prompted a two-hour long standoff. Both victims were treated for stab and cut wounds in the upper body and later were transported to a hospital.

Mendoza-Valencia was booked into Franklin County Corrections for two counts of assault in the first degree.