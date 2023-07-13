FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Ballots for the August 1 primary election in Connell were mailed on July 11.
Only the City of Connell is holding a primary election on August 1. The rest of Franklin County will be receiving ballots for the November General Election by October 20 according to the Auditor's Office.
People can register to vote online or by mail until July 24. Registration can be completed in person at the Franklin County Auditor's Office at 1016 N. 4th Ave. in Pasco. A list of ballot drop boxes is also available online.
