OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project.
$10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
If approved by the Legislature the $14.5 million would fully complete the Connell Rail Interchange Project.
The Columbia Basin Rail Line intersects with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Lakeside Subdivision Line, which runs between Spokane and Pasco. According to the Connell Rail Interchange Coalition, the interchange is key to the rail industry in eastern Washington.
The Connell Rail Interchange is almost 100 years old and is now outdated and inefficient. The proposed funding would upgrade the interchange to support the growth in rail cargo that travels through Connell.
