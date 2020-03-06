KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - On March 5th, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Mulinski, a 58-year-old Ellensburg resident, on suspicion of multiple counts of theft first degree.
Mulinski is a suspect in four fraud cases within Kittitas County that the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating. The Cle Elum Police Department has an additional fraud case also possibly involving Mulinski.
All of the cases involve construction companies doing remodels or insurance-funded repairs or upgrades to residences, and law enforcement believes there may be additional victims in the county.
If you have done business with the following companies or had business contact with the suspect, and feel that you may be a victim of a crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.