Construction completed at Richland railroad crossing

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton has announced that road crews have finished reconstruction work at the Swift Boulevard/Cemetery Road access railroad crossing in the late afternoon of October 2.
Work started September 29, including rail crossing replacement, the addition of concrete panels, new rail ties and repaving, according to the Port of Benton.
The Port of Benton has plans to replace the State Route 240 crossing in 2023.
