Construction of first roundabout on US 97 near Toppenish begins Summer 2021

TOPPENISH, WA - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Yakama Nation have collaborated to make the construction of two roundabouts along corridor 97 possible.
According to Summer Derrey from WSDOT, it has been a goal of both of these organizations to make this corridor safer for drivers and pedestrians for over a decade.
"Oftentimes at McDonald and Beckers roads, traffic entering the highway, if they're turning left, they need to cross two lanes of traffic going 50 miles per hour," Derrey said.
The first roundabout will be built at the intersection of McDonald and Becker roads near Toppenish and the second one will be built at the intersection between corridor 97 and Jones Road.
The construction cost of each roundabout is estimated at $5 million; this includes the cost of the design. This project will be federally funded.
Derrey said that WSDOT likes putting in roundabouts because they are the safest option.
"Basically 32 ways to crash at a standard stoplight intersection," Derrey said. "If you look at a roundabout there's eight. With roundabouts, they eliminate head-on and T-bone collisions. Thereby reducing fatalities, there's never been a fatality in a roundabout before."
Roundabouts would also help make these intersections safer for pedestrians.
"Pedestrians only have to look one way at a time for oncoming traffic to cross, they don't have to look both ways typically," Derrey said. "There are marked crosswalks and oftentimes you can press a button and lights are indicating that a pedestrian is crossing at a roundabout."
Currently, corridor 97 has the highest pedestrian fatality rate of Native Americans and Alaskan Natives in Washington State.
While some people may be nervous about driving in roundabouts, WSDOT has provided a refresher on how to drive through roundabouts on their website. You can find that information here:
Derrey said the most important thing to remember is to give semi-trucks extra space in roundabouts because they can use both lanes to get through it.
Construction of the roundabout at the McDonald, Becker intersection is expected to begin this summer. No contractor has been awarded the project yet.
Construction at the second roundabout between corridor 97 and Jones Road isn't expected to start until 2022.