Construction of first roundabout on US 97 near Toppenish begins Summer 2021

TOPPENISH, WA – Work to improve safety along US 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish will begin this summer with construction of one of two planned roundabouts.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Yakama Nation worked together to improve both pedestrian and driver safety along the highway through planning, design and community engagement. One outcome of that work is installing two roundabouts to reduce severe collisions. Construction starts on a roundabout at US 97 at McDonald/Becker Road in summer 2021. A second roundabout at US 97 and Jones Road will be built in the coming years.
Roundabouts are a preferred alternative to standard four-way and stoplight-controlled intersections because they eliminate head on and T-bone collisions, reduce speeds to 20 mph, reduce severity of crashes and reduce conflict points by 75%.
In addition, roundabouts improve pedestrian safety by having fewer vehicle/pedestrian conflict points and using shorter crossings with flashing beacons. Having pedestrians cross one direction of traffic at a time and lowering vehicle speeds also reduces the chance of injury.
US 97 roundabouts online open house information
When: Monday, Jan. 25, to Friday, Feb. 5
Where: Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, project information is available to view online.
Details: Take a virtual tour through the project and:
- Learn about US 97 improvements
- Refresh your roundabout driving knowledge
- Find out how WSDOT and the Yakama Nation are working together
Accessing the online open house
For those who wish to participate but do not have broadband service, free WiFi access is available at these Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locations:
- Wapato High School, 1202 Camas Ave., Wapato
- Wapato Middle School, 1309 Kateri Ln, Wapato
- Toppenish Library, 1 South Elm, Toppenish
- Harrah Schools, 3852 Harrah Rd., Harrah