WASHINGTON - Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee issued official guidance (see attachment) that "construction is not considered an essential activity" in the Stay-at-Home Order he announced on Monday. As a result, all construction – residential and commercial – must shut down during the two weeks in which the order is in place.
Beginning at midnight, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, when the order takes effect, no construction will be allowed until at least April 8, 2020. The only exception for residential construction is for emergency repairs. The order could also be extended.
Governor Inslee is one of only two governors who have issued a statewide "Stay at Home" order that does not designate housing construction as "essential."
Section 3 (Point d) of the Order (see attachment) does allow businesses to secure their jobsites and equipment following the order taking effect tonight:
"For purposes of this Proclamation, minimum basic operations are the minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of the business' inventory, preserve the condition of the business' physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences, and related functions."
BIAW will keep members updated as this issue evolves.