WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The construction in Walla Walla's downtown area has closed some roads since the end of April 2022.
"The construction... If you survive this and COVID and everything else that's hit over the last couple years… I think if you can get through it all, you're going to be okay," Scott Holgate, owner of Walla Walla Overstock Outlet said.
He said loyal customers finding a way to make it to his store on the intersection of Spokane Street and East Alder Street have gotten them through the last couple of years.
He said the construction has reduced a lot of the foot-traffic downtown.
"I wish it wasn't the case, we're struggling, a lot of downtown businesses are having a rough time just getting the customers to be able to get to the door," he said.
Shane Prudente with Walla Walla Public Works said the city put up signs around town and has tried to give access to local traffic in some areas of the construction.
He said local access signs show the areas people won't be able to drive through, but that can be accessed by people from in and outside of Walla Walla if their destination is near the construction.
"We do leave access to businesses, in some cases even by car but more often by pedestrian access," Prudente said.
The roads should be done by the end of spring, with weather slowing the progress for now according to Prudente.
While some areas like the roundabout at Palouse Street and Alder Street looking finished but still requiring sealant before traffic can go over the roads.
He said the sealant requires days with higher temps and the street to be dry.
The project is set to update pedestrian access with new ADA accessibility and add better storm drains, sewer lines and water lines according to Prudente.
"I hope it gets done but when it gets done what they've done is beautiful and I think it will help us, I think it will be a good thing it's just taking a really long time," Holgate said.
