WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Construction on the Bombing Range Rd and Keene Rd roundabout is set to begin on Monday, April 10.
The construction project will consist of the removal of the existing roundabout and installation of a new traffic signal intersection according to a West Richland press release.
The new intersection will include curb & gutters, sidewalks, on-street bike lanes and a new traffic signal. The project will also reconstruct a portion of W. Lattin Ct.
A full intersection closure will take place to prepare the intersection for work zone traffic, from Friday, April 14 at 7:00 pm until Monday, April 17 at 4:00 am. Detour signage will be in place to indicate detour routes.
More on the intersection construction project and complete detour routes can be found through the city of West Richland. The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.
