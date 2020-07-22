ELLENSBURG – Backups on eastbound I-82 and Canyon Road entering and exiting Ellensburg have steadily increased.

In spring 2021, the Washington State Department of Transportation plans to construct a single-lane roundabout to improve traffic flow. Travelers can learn more about the project at an online open house.

Open house information

When: Wednesday, July 22 to Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

Where: Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, project information is available to view online.

Details: At the online open house, the public can: