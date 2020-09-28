Construction starts on Phase 3 of the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East project in 2021

EASTON, WA – The third phase of construction on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass will begin near Easton in 2021. The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the public to join their online open house to learn more about the project.
Since 2010, crews have been hard at work widening Interstate 90 along Keechelus Lake. This year gave us a minor break in construction, and crews will resume work in 2021.
Open house information:
When: Monday, Sept. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
Where: Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, project information is available to view online.
Details: The online open house will give the public information on: