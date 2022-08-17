RICHLAND, Wash.-
The port of Benton will begin construction on the Van Giesen/State Route 224 railroad crossing on Thursday, August, 18th. Detours will be in place.
Van Giesen Street will be closed for the duration of the project, with the railroad crossing re-opening no later than Monday, August, 22nd.
Detour signage will be in place and electronic highway notifications will direct traffic around the construction.
The detour will generally take drivers from Van Giesen Street to Bombing Range Road and Keene Road, and then via Duportail Street back to SR 240.
The project will fully replace the railroad crossing and the road on both sides of the crossing will be repaved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.