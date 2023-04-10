RICHLAND, Wash. —

Construction is underway to replace the roundabout at the intersection of Keene and Bombing Range with a traffic signal.

West Richland’s Capital Projects Manager Julie West says the roundabout was installed 20 years ago as part of the intersection’s traffic assessment.

West says a re-assessment happens every 20 years. West tells me the city hired a traffic consultant team to compare the effectiveness of a double-lane roundabout or a traffic signal in the intersection, and when would be the best time to begin construction.

West says the double-lane roundabout would take up too much space on all four corners and take more of the residential area nearby.

“With that intersection type, the footprint ended up impacting all four corners,” West says. “With the traffic signal we we’re able to fit the footprint with all the same movements within the existing footprint of the intersection that is here today.”

West tells me the intersection is funded by federal tax dollars and not local tax revenue.

West says the new intersection will increase slightly as new turn lanes will be added with the stop light.

Although there is little to no transformation happening away from the intersection, homeowners near the intersection are feeling the squeeze.

Lois Megow says the widening of the intersection is moving the private road a few yards into her property.

“I’m okay with the roundabout. I’m okay with the new intersection,” Megow says. “I just wish it didn’t take a part of my yard.”

Megow’s neighbor didn’t want to speak on camera but says she isn’t in favor of the roundabout being removed.

Carolyn Mason and Megow have lived at the intersection since before the roundabout was installed. Mason says she doesn’t want the roundabout replaced.

“It is a busy intersection,” says Mason. “It is only going to take longer to get through there with a red light.”

West says the intersection may have periods of heavier traffic, but it shouldn’t be delayed enough to make drivers use alternate routes.

West tells me the biggest delays in traffic during the six-month project is the two full-intersection closures. One closure is from April 14th-17th and the second closure will be sometime in late September or early October for the final paving.