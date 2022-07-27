Construction to start on Prosser City Park Playground

PROSSER, Wash. — Construction on the Prosser City Park Playground will begin during the week of July 25 in a project meant to be done this fall. The playground will be updated with inclusive options for children with disabilities, according to the press release from Prosser Parks and Recreation.
The current playground will not be impacted yet, and the public will be notified when demolition is scheduled.
The name slats saved from the Playground of Dreams will be stored for owners to pick up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.