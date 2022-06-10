OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has reported two backyard flocks in Yakima County have tested positive for the rapidly-spreading bird flu, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total positive flocks in the state to 19 across 10 counties.
Each of the infected flocks had contact with wild waterfowl, which can transmit HPAI even without being affected by it.
The WSDA is urging flock owners to protect their uninfected flocks, particularly by keeping them away from wild waterfowl.
Officials may contact flock owners near the positive flocks. Response teams will monitor the surrounding area for at least two weeks in order to be sure no other flocks are infected.
Flocks experiencing sudden death or illness across multiple birds should be reported online or to the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline, 1-800-606-3056. Birds that have died need to be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice for veterinarian sampling. Dead domestic birds should not be accessible to scavenger birds, because this would spread the virus more.
