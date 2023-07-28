BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a controlled burn that got out of hand in Finley.
According to BCFD, A homeowner started a small controlled burn inside a fenced space. The fire then spread onto dry grass nearby.
The homeowner tried to put out the fire with a garden hose but could not get the fire under control.
According to BCFD, the fire spread to a car and a detached shop.
BCFD was able to get the fire under control.
The homeowner did have minor injuries but refused medical assistance.
The detached shop did suffer from minor damage.
