Controlled burn in Finley

Photo curtesy of Benton County fire District #1

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a controlled burn that got out of hand in Finley.

According to BCFD, A homeowner started a small controlled burn inside a fenced space. The fire then spread onto dry grass nearby.

The homeowner tried to put out the fire with a garden hose but could not get the fire under control.

According to BCFD, the fire spread to a car and a detached shop.

BCFD was able to get the fire under control.

The homeowner did have minor injuries but refused medical assistance.

The detached shop did suffer from minor damage. 

