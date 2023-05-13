Controlled burn goes out of control in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-- Crews with Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a more than two-acre field fire on a private road earlier today.
According to Jenna Kochenauer, public information officer with BCFD 1, winds more than likely caused a controlled burn to spread towards homes east of Reata Rd.
In a Facebook Livestream, Kochenauer said residents of the surrounding houses were trying to put the fire out with water and shovels when crews arrived.
In the video, Kochenauer reminded residents about the importance of checking burn day schedules on bentoncleanair.org since today was not a burn day.
She also pointed out the importance of preparing your home for wildfires by using a nearby house with rocks surrounding the property as an example. Kochenauer said the rocks were a barrier between the fire and the home.
The fire is under control, but crews will be in the area monitoring for hot spots.
