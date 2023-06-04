BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to a tweet from Benton County Fire District 1, a small controlled burn in Benton County Sunday morning briefly got out of control before being put out.
BCFD1 says the burn was against an irrigation canal which kept the fire from spreading to the grass and soil on the other side. Firefighters stopped the fire quickly.
The BCFD1 tweet also said that no structures were threatened by the loss of control and no one was hurt.
