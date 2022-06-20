Controlled burn spreads into neighboring yard in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District responded to a controlled burn that spread into a neighboring yard on Campbell Road and Joy Lane.
According to a Facebook post by the Umatilla County Fire District 1 page, the fire started around 12:56 p.m. When fire crews got to the scene, they were able to stop flames from spreading and put out hot spots. No one was injured.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 wants to reminder everyone that the open burning areas it protects officially closed on June 1, 2022 and will stay closed until October 1, 2022.
This closure is in effect regardless of what the Umatilla County Smoke Management or Agricultural Field Burning burn day regulations are.
