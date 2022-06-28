BENTON COUNTY, WA - A fire off N 204 PR NE in Benton County started from a controlled burn, having older embers fly off from the wind creating a brush fire, according to Benton County Fire Department.
BCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters want to remind people that it's windy and the lands are dry so please be safe, especially this 4th of July weekend with fireworks.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
