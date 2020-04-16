KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police with other state law enforcement units found Thompson in Puyallup. He was taken into custody without incident by the Kennewick Criminal Apprehension Team and Puyallup Police late Thursday night. He is no a longer a threat to the public.
Area law enforcement asked Tri-Citians to be on the lookout for Roger Dwayne Thompson, who was recently released from prison to a Kennewick residence after serving 2 years for a conviction of 1st Degree Theft and other crimes. Thompson was required to wear a GPS tracking device while on community custody status.
While in custody, Thompson made several threats to kill Department of Corrections employees, police officers and himself, with a firearm, once released. This afternoon, Thompson was transported to the area of Stevens and Knight in Richland for an appointment where he removed his GPS tracker and escaped. Thompson is considered a threat to our community and should be considered armed and dangerous. Thompson currently has an active DOC escape warrant for his arrest.