Pasco, Wash. -

Angel Brook Farm has been making ice cream going on 2 years now. They have a trailer set up at Summers Hub of Kennewick and are at local events. However, you may know them for their produce stands or their Christmas tree business.

Angel Brook Farm says it uses ingredients from across the Pacific Northwest for their ingredients to make sure they are as local as can be.

If you would like to try Angel Brook Farms' ice cream, they are located at Summers Hub of Kennewick at 6481 W Skagit Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. To find out more information about Angel Brook Farm you can visit their social medias.

