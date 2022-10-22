Tri-Cities, Wash. --
In this months Cooking with Cristian, We chose to highlight Middleton Farms and their iconic pumpkin spice doughnuts. Food Manager of Middleton Farms, Angela Middleton, walks us through how to make this delicious fall treat.
Step 1: Mix water together with dry ingredient mixture.
Step 2: Mix for 3 minutes and let mixture rest for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Mold and fry until golden brown
Step 4: Let cool for 10 minutes and toss in cane sugar + cinnamon mixture
Step 5: Enjoy!
Middleton Farms's fall festival will be open until October 30th, 2022 and is located at 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Rd in Pasco. Throughout the year they have multiple festivals for you and the family to enjoy. Prices for everything are located on their website at www.middletonfarms.com
