Cristian Garza watches Executive Chef and Owner of The Village Bistro Kara Vogt, make their famous chicken alfredo. If you want to try to make it at home all you would need is:
- pasta
- unsalted butter
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 3/4 cup of parmesan cheese
- 1 chicken breast and seasonings of your choice
Instructions:
1. cook your pasta until aldonate
2. season your chicken and cook until its internal temperature is 165 degrees
3. melt your butter in a pan
4. once butter is melted add your heavy cream and cook until it starts to bubble
5. once bubbling add your parmesan cheese and mix until melted
6. turn down the temperature of your stove and add your noodles
7. once chicken is cooked all the way through take it off the heat and cut into strips
8. take noodles off the heat and put in a bowl and add chicken on top
9. add extra parmesan cheese and garnishing
10. enjoy
The Village Bistro is located at 5215 W. Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.