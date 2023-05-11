RICHLAND, Wash.- The summer favorite, Cool Desert Nights, will be returning in 2023 and now will have its original owner back at the helm.
The West Richland Chamber of Commerce has returned the event to the Richland Chamber of Commerce after the previous co-host, Red Mountain Event Center, opted out of hosting and organizing this year's event.
The City of Richland is still in talks with the Richland Chamber over becoming a partner in the event for this year.
The event does not have an official date yet, but all parties are working to host the car show this year.
Organizers have said they want the next show to bring up to 4,000 cars to the Tri-Cities.
