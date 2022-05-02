CENTRAL WASHINGTON - This year has been an unusually wet one for Central Washington, featuring late snowfall and of course rain. While the plants may be loving the rain, all this precipitation could increase the amount of fuel around come fire season.
According to Fire Chief Dale Hille from the East Valley Fire Department, the cooler and wetter weather is delaying fire season. Usually by May, things are starting to dry up, but this year, grass and other foliage is continuing to grow.
The good thing is the grass is still green, however, this could change very quickly.
"It doesn't take long in the Yakima Valley with the heat and the sun for things to dry out and for us to have fire potential," Chief Hille said.
In terms of severity of the coming wildfire season, Chief Hille said he's not sure what to expect.
"You just never know, we always plan for the worst and hope for the best," Chief Hille said.
He added the key to fire season is to prevent fire from hitting the ground in the first place. While natural fires caused by lightning can't always be prevented, people caused fires can be.
Chief John Sinclair with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue said most fires are caused by people and he asks that people practice fire safety.
This means not burning illegally and if you're burning foliage, have a water source nearby.
Chief Hille said when fire season gets here, his biggest concern is the agricultural areas with lots of fuel near Highway 24 and Terrace Heights.
Chief Sinclair said when fire season arrives, it will likely come with force.
"Every indication is that we're going to get the second half of the season is going to be very active," Chief Sinclair said.
If you live in an area where your home may be at risk of wildfires or brush fires, you can prepare for fire season by creating a 100-foot area around it of green grass and clearing it of any fuel. You can find other tips for preparing your home on the Department of Natural Resource's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.