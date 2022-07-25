COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has opened a Cooling Center, free for public use as an escape from the high temperatures forecasted through the end of July. As the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through July 29, the DCH is offering the Cooling Center through July 29.
The center will provide water, air conditioning and free Wi-Fi for anyone without access during the heat. It will be staffed by volunteers from the Center for Humanitarian Engagement at Walla Walla University. Others interested in volunteering can find more information online.
The Cooling Center will be at 401 S College Avenue, College Place, from 1-6 p.m. July 26-29.
The location is along the main Valley Transit route, which is offering free zero-fare rides to the public.
Other options for those needing to beat the heat include the Walla Walla Public Library and the Washington Park Splash Pad. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday, plus 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The splash pad is open from 5-11 a.m. every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.