TRI-CITIES, Wash.-With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees throughout the week regional cooling centers throughout eastern Washington will be open the week of August 14.

Cooling centers are available in Walla Walla, the Tri-Cities, throughout the Yakima Valley, on the Yakama Reservation and in Cle Elum.

Cooling center locations can be found by dialing 2-1-1 or online.

Cooling Stations on the Yakama Reservation:

Yakama Nation Library: Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17. Cooling center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water will be available.

Wanity Kitchen in Toppenish: Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water will be provided and residents are welcome to bring their own entertainment.

Cle Elum Cooling Station: