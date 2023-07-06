TRI-CITIES, Wash.- With several days of triple digits forecast several cooling centers will be open around the region to help people get out of the heat.
Temporary cooling centers are brick-and-mortar locations that offer air conditioning and a safe environment for individuals to cool down and catch their breath, normally during regular business hours according to the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD).
“The Temporary Cooling Centers are safety nets that are valuable in preventing heat related complications like heat stroke, heat exhaustion and even death," said Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer with BFHD.
BFHD has partnered with the free community information service 211 to provide a list of operating cooling centers in the area. A list of open cooling centers and their locations is available online or by dialing 211.
Businesses or organizations interested in operating a temporary cooling shelter should contact the BFHD.
"Just a little relief and opportunity to cool down during hot summer days can make a difference and save a life," said Dr. Jecha.
