Cooper Kupp Super Kupp Collector shares his love for the NFL player

YAKIMA, WA - Cooper Kupp has been growing in popularity for breaking records, many of his fans just know him for being in Los Angeles but one local man has been a fan since he was in high school.
"I first heard about him in high school, I went to Davis as well," said Chris Paulsen, Super Kupp Collector from Yakima. "I attended both Davis and Ike. I was a senior at Davis when he was a freshman."
He started to follow his career when he started playing for Eastern Washington University.
"I had some friends that went to college there and they were talking about a kid that was from Yakima, Washington from Davis high school that's breaking all the records," said Paulsen. "I just really started watching every single game that he participated in from there on out."
Paulsen even changed his favorite football team to follow Cooper Kupp.
"I have not always been a rams fan, I told myself wherever he was drafted in 2017 that, that was going to be my new team," said Paulsen. "Growing up I had always been a Raiders fan so to make the change, you know not everyone is accepting of new fans sometimes but I fully dedicated to the rams and I've loved every minute of it since he's been there."
Paulsen said even though there have been NFL players coming from Yakima before, Cooper Kupp resonated with him the most.
"Sports are my life so having a homegrown kid make it this far, being this big is a huge accomplishment and it's exciting to see," said Paulsen. "Everyone is starting to know who he is and his name, I feel like he's really putting Yakima on the map."
So for the past 5 years, he has collected thousands of dollars worth of memorabilia.
"If I had to guess around the amount of cards that I have of his specifically it's well over a thousand, just in autographs it's probably pushing about 7 to 8 hundred," said Paulsen. "The first time his cards were released I was all over it, I just felt like I just had to have all of them. and so I've been doing that for about 5 years, going on 5 years now I've been collecting his cards. I have I think about 9 of his jerseys right now, I have 4 that are signed, 8 helmets, 7 miniature helmets, I do have 2 pairs of game-worn gloves from him. Overall memorabilia I have about 25 to 30 pieces."
Chris says he's flying out to LA for the Super Bowl this week, he hasn't bought tickets yet but he's hoping to at least be in the city if they win.