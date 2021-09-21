Coordinated Care donates $25,000 to Columbia Basin College healthcare students

PASCO, WA – Washington health plan Coordinated Care is donating $25,000 to the Columbia Basin College (CBC) Foundation to train the next generation of healthcare students.
Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students in nursing, medical assisting, phlebotomy, pre-medicine or other healthcare programs. Coordinated Care is also donating $15,000 to the student emergency fund for healthcare students who experience an unexpected financial emergency that threatens their ability to continue their education.
Workforce shortages in the healthcare system are only becoming more exacerbated given the current public health emergency and COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the workforce solution has to be encouraging more people to enter healthcare professions. Coordinated Care is the first Medicaid plan to establish a scholarship fund to address this need. Coordinated Care looked to invest in this opportunity with community colleges because they are skilled at supporting first generation and underrepresented student populations, with proven retention strategies and increased certificate and degree completion.
“The Coordinated Care Community Scholarship is an exciting and distinct way to address workforce shortages and for us to contribute to the future of local of healthcare,” said Beth Johnson, President of Coordinated Care. “We know the Columbia Basin College Foundation is in tune with the needs of their students, helping to reduce student loan debt and keeping students engaged in their studies. We also know, from working with our members, surprise costs are barriers that can have a ripple effect, creating major obstacles—the emergency fund is critical to helping students focus on and reach their career goals.”
CBC has educated healthcare students since the college was founded in 1955. Today, health sciences programs are among the college’s most popular education options, with programs that range from one-quarter certificates to associate, Bachelor of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees. Most graduates stay in the area to live and work.
“We are deeply grateful for how Coordinated Care is stepping up to support CBC students, especially our students experiencing sudden and unexpected financial need,” said Dr. Rebekah Woods, CBC’s President. “This generosity will allow our students to pursue their educational, career and life goals despite financial challenges, strengthening our local workforce and enriching our community. Coordinated Care’s gift will provide a much-needed safety net for CBC students as they strive for a better future.”
Coordinated Care is a managed care organization that provides healthcare services to more than 200,000 members across Washington State. Coordinated Care has a commitment to improving the health of the community one individual at a time through affordable and reliable health care plans. They treat the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits and connecting them to what they need. Coordinated Care is also providing scholarship funding to Everett Community College in western Washington.
The CBC Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that works with Columbia Basin College to make accessible learning opportunities available to all. Through scholarships, program support, and emergency aid the Foundation enables students to continue their education and achieve their dreams. All donations to the CBC Foundation are tax deductible as allowed by law.