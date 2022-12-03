TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Fire and Police agencies from the Tri-Cities joined to help raise money for Special Olympics Washington.
The event kickstarted at 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Kennewick Public Library.
An organizer with the Special Olympics tells us the event is more than just raising money. It's "friend-raising."
"Just trying to make people in the tri-cities aware of the amazing opportunities we have for Special Olympics in this area," says Timothy Toon from Special Olympics Washington.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Special Olympics Washington, specifically helping people with disabilities in Tri-Cities.
The event was also sponsored by The Arc of Tri-Cities to provide stable activities for people year-round.
