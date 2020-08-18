The WIAA's decision to not have fall sports has caused many players to transfer schools. However, the Copeland family didn't make their decision solely for sports. Sunnyside basketball player Ethan Copeland is an All-Conference First team player as well as hold multiple records for the Grizzlies. This year, he's hoping to achieve that and more in another state.

Basketball has always been Ethan Copeland's home.

"Just played basketball since the day we got here as long as I could remember."

His second home is Sunnyside... But he's saying goodbye to Washington and hello to Utah.

"I'm super excited," said Ethan Copeland. "I'm going to miss Sunnyside, the fans, and support staff here , but I can't wait to get to Utah and continue playing basketball."

His basketball career wasn't the reason for the move. Like many things, Covid shook up the norm...

For Ethan's dad, Kent, his dentistry in Prosser was hit hard.

"Dentists weren't able to work for two and a half months," said Kent Copeland, father of Ethan and owner of Chardonnay Dental.

The free time was a reality check, and he found a way to make his family and practice both a priority.

"After about 60 days, you really start thinking, what do I want for my future life?" said Kent. "That's what Natalie and I thought about... If COVID goes on for a while and Ethan is going to be gone in 9 months, maybe this is the year we move to Utah. We've always thought about it. They say Covid is speeding up a lot of things up and Covid for us sped up the idea to move to Utah."

Kent will fly back and forth from Washington to Utah to maintain his practice, while his daughter and Ethan will be in the classroom this fall and closer to family.

"This move is about family," said Kent. "This move is about being near family. Natalie and I met in Utah. I went to school in Utah. Ethan was born right in the same exact area... It just so happens that they have a really great basketball program."

Ethan has met and already played some of his new teammates and coaches, and is ready to make Utah his new home for senior year.

"I never think I'd be the kid that transfers schools his senior year," said Ethan, "but here I am, and the kids I've met have been great, so it's going to be a fun year."

Ethan is welcomed by new team but not replacing his memories with the Grizzlies.

"It's super sad," said Ethan. "I wish more than anything I could play here with people I've played with my whole life and have a senior season, but that's not how it worked out."

So, the Copelands are packing up the whole family including the four-legged members and making the move for a better opportunity.

Being in the classroom, closer to family, and on the court. They are looking at the silver lining, or Sunnyside of things.

Ethan says having a senior year will help his chances at the next level, but his plans are to go on a two-year mission for his church after high school. If it works out, he'd love to play basketball at the next level after he returns from his mission.