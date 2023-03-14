RICHLAND, Wash.-
To better serve more families Cork's Place Kids Grief Center, run by Chaplaincy Health Care, is changing its structure in April to offer one-day workshops and four week programs for families.
Cork's Place currently offers year-round family programming, but there is a waitlist for kids and families in need of grief support.
These shorter one-day and four-week programs are designed to better equip kids and adults with the tools and resources for coping with grief according to a Chaplaincy Health Care press release announcing the program change.
Kids who attend the Cork's Place Grief Center participate in activities that are related to their personal grief, such as group discussions, physical activity, art and music.
Cork's Place Grief Center is available to children and families in need at no cost through grant funding, fundraisers and private community donations according to Chaplaincy's press release. Registration to the Cork's Place Grief Center opens to the public on Wednesday, March 29.
