YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Union Gospel Mission is running at a $135,000 loss. Creatively protecting their campus from health risks has required new cost and extra staff while reducing their number of volunteers.
The organization relies on the generous support of our community. A few things happened in response to the Coronavirus that affected their finances.
1. Evening of Hope, their biggest fundraising event of the year, had to be canceled in order to keep attendees safe and healthy. Not gathering in groups is key to slowing down and stopping the spread of the Coronavirus. The last time this event was held, it brought in $100,000.
2. The stock market fell significantly leaving less funds for supporters to give.
3. Many of YUGM partners have lost their jobs or are on furlough, leaving them financially strapped.
Instead of their annual Evening of Hope gala, YUGM has resurrected an alternate event called the "UnGala" in its place to raise money from the comfort of your home. It is an event that doesn’t actually happen where anybody who’s anybody won’t be there. Invitations went out in the mail this week and community members were invited to give online or through the postal mail.
Supporters can help YUGM recover their loss without ever stepping out of their home by giving an UnGala financial gift online: yugm.org/ungala or sending a donation by mail to Yakima Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N. 1st Street, Yakima WA 98901.
Yakima Union Gospel Mission works diligently to keep all their supporters and clients safe and healthy.