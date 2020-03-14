TRI-CITIES, WA- The Coronavirus has spread fast and information is updating daily. In the U.S. there are over 1,600 confirmed cases as of Friday. The Epicenter has landed right here in the Pacific Northwest.

According to the CDC, as of Friday, there were 30 cases in Oregon and no deaths. In Washington, there have been 37 deaths among the 568 people who tested positive for the virus. Here is a timeline starting with the latest updates:

March 13- President Donald Trump announced Coronavirus as a national emergency.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces all K-12 private and public schools across the state of Washington will be closed from March 16 to April 24.

Six more deaths and 111 more Coronavirus cases reported in Washington. There is now a total of 37 deaths among 568 cases in the state.

March 12- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that all schools in Oregon will be closed beginning March 16, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee orders schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties to be shut down for six weeks.

March 11- President Trump announced a travel ban on all incoming travel from Europe starting Friday.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee bans gatherings of 250 people or more in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties due to the Coronavirus outbreak also announced Seattle Public Schools will be closed.

March 6- The number of cases of coronavirus in Washington state rises to 80, including 12 people who have died, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.

Oregon Health Authority releases the latest numbers on coronavirus in the state. The number of positive cases remain at three.

March 5- Vice President Mike Pence meets with Washington state officials to discuss the Coronavirus outbreak. Death total grows to 12 in Washington state.

March 4- Another person in Washington dies from Coronavirus, the 10th death in the state connected to the outbreak. 29 others have tested positive for the virus.

The Wildhorse Resort & Casino, which closed on March 2 for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for Coronavirus, reopens.

March 2- Washington State health officials announce four more people in Washington have died from Coronavirus, bringing the total to six.

March 1- A second person dies in Washington state from the coronavirus, The man was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions. A second person tests positive in Oregon.

Feb. 29- Seattle and King County Public Health confirm first coronavirus related death. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declares a state of emergency after the first death in the state.

Officials announce potential outbreak at a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington.

Two people are treated for coronavirus at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Feb. 28- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces the formation of a statewide Coronavirus response team. First Oregon state Coronavirus case is confirmed.

Feb. 3- The Washington man who was the first person in the U.S. to test positive for Coronavirus is released from the hospital.

Jan. 28- Seattle-Tacoma Airport becomes one of the 20 airports to expand virus screenings for travelers from China.

Jan. 21- The first Coronavirus case in the United States is confirmed in Washington state. The patient recently returned from Wuhan.

December 2019- Coronavirus outbreak starts in Wuhan, China.