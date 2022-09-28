KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified.
BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported the possibility of human remains.
The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy was conducted September 28. Investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.