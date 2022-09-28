Cable bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. 

BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported the possibility of human remains. 

The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy was conducted September 28. Investigation is ongoing. 