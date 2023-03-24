YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice could face a third-degree assault charge from a recent incident with a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy.
Casey Schilperoort from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an incident occurred but directed further inquiries to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. A request for charges has been sent from YCSO to the prosecutor’s office.
Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight says Curtice has been on leave since March 10th.
NonStop Local has reached out to Brusic and is awaiting a response.
Third-degree assault in Washington involves contact with a firefighter, law enforcement officer or another public servant. The charge can bring a sentence of up to five years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.
Curtice has served as coroner for Yakima County since 2018. He is currently in his second term and oversees investigations of suspicious, sudden and unexpected deaths within the county.
