Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1.
Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness saw and called 9-1-1. Paramedics arrived and tended to Aaberg for about 30 minutes before he was pronounced dead, according to Leach.
Next of kin was notified. He was reportedly married with a family.
Leach encourages everyone to stay safe and healthy as the heat continues. If you are not feeling well, get out of the heat and seek medical attention. Most importantly, stay hydrated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.