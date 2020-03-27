WALLA WALLA, WA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District deployed 3, two person teams to Boise Idaho, to support the State’s Office of Emergency Services and expand their ability to handle an expected increased patient load.

Work will include conducting joint assessment and screening to validate temporary alternate healthcare facilities.

The Corps is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to mitigate virus exposure and effects. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health and safety of all.

According to Lt. Col. Christian Dietz Walla Walla district commander, “our goal is to pinpoint possible alternative healthcare facilities in Idaho and identify those structures that are physically sound that can care for people, to include running water, electricity and adequate emergency service accessibility.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prepared and ready to respond to natural and human-made disaster. When disasters occur, Corps teams and other resources are mobilized from across the country to assist our local districts and offices to deliver our response missions.

•The Corps has more than 50 specially-trained response teams supported by emergency contracts to perform a wide range of public works and engineering-related support missions.

•Every year, the Corps, as part of the federal government’s unified national response to disasters and emergencies, deploys hundreds of people to provide technical engineering expertise and to promote capacity development at home and abroad.