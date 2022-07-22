FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Since November 2021, four deaths have been reported in or around custody of the Franklin County Jail, including Jesus Payan, Thomas Franklin, Faviola Valenzuela and Giovanni Magana.

Franklin died in February of 2022. He had a medical emergency in the jail and was taken to Kadlec after spending his entire time in custody under medical observation. On February 22, he was seen by jail medical staff after officers noticed he was in pain. After returning to his cell, Franklin collapsed. On February 23, he died at Kadlec.

His cause of death was a pre-existing medical condition, according to the Coroner’s Office. Jail staff did not know about the condition, and they do not know if Franklin knew about it either, according to the press release from Sheriff J.D. Raymond.

In the Franklin County investigation following Franklin’s death, it was found that a probationary correctional officer had been falsifying check logs. Correctional officers do routine security checks on inmates and are supposed to keep logs that reflect these checks.

While this falsification was not said to have contributed to Franklin’s death, the officer in question was dismissed from service.

“This issue was not related to the cause of Mr. Franklin’s death, but was discovered during the course of the investigation of Mr. Franklin’s death,” said Commander Monty Huber.