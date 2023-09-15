RICHLAND, Wash.- The 13th annual Corvettes on the Columbia event raises money for the Make A Wish Foundation of Alaska and Washington.
According to the Communication's and Marketing Manager for the Make A Wish Foundation of Alaska and Washington, Kathryn Mueller, the event by McCurley dealership has raised nearly $1 Million to date.
"Events like this truly makes a difference of the lives of wish kids and of families and when you see a wish it's really transformative not just for the families but for everyone involved," Mueller said.
Forever Make A Wish kid Bree Barron and her Mom Rachelle Barron are living examples of the Foundation's benefit.
"September 4th, actually here in Howard Amon Park, Bree was playing tennis with her grandma and she had a heart attack. Shortly after she was life-lighted to Seattle and had a second heart attack and suffered two strokes. We ended up needing a heart transplant. When they told us that news it was another miracle. Shortly after she was eligible for a donor and they found a match ten days later and then Make A Wish came in shortly after," Barron said.
In the same park that Bree suffered a heart attack, the Corvettes on the Columbia is having its annual event. Make A Wish Dad Isidro of Fiesta Mexican Restaurant volunteered to cater the event because of his son's benefit from Make A Wish.
The Corvettes on the Columbia event continues through Saturday September 16 with a car show at Columbia Park in Kennewick starting at 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. and concluding back at Howard Amon with a concert at 7:45 p.m.
