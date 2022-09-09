TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

The Three Rivers Corvette Club is hosting the 12th annual Corvettes on the Columbia this weekend, September 9th through the 11th.

The event will feature a show and shine, concerts, a cornhole tournament, and on Saturday the Corvettes will be parked along the river in Columbia Park.

According to the Three Rivers Corvette Club, cars from seven different states and Canada are registered for this weekend's event.

Proceeds from Corvettes on the Columbia benefit Make a Wish Washington and the money stays local.

Find more information on Corvettes on the Columbia and times of specific events here.