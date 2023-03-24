PASCO, Wash.-
CORWIN FORD Tri-Cities presented a $10,800 donation to help feed students at Captain Gray STEM Elementary in Pasco on March 24.
According to a Pasco School District press release the donation will support the school's Bite2Go program run by Second Harvest, which provides children who experience food insecurity with single-serving food items for meals and snacks over the weekend during the school year.
"The Bite2Go Program helps ensure our students don’t face the hardship of food insecurity and contributes to them being more productive at school," said Jamie Chavez, Intervention Teacher at Captain Gray STEM Elementary.
Donations to Bite2Go can be made through Second Harvest.
Corwin has supported the Bite2Go program through donations to Orchard Elementary in Richland and to Second Harvest's general Bite2Go fund according to PSD's press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.