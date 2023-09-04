KENNEWICK, Wash.-Fire crews and Kennewick Police responded to a burning couch that threatened a building on Clearwater on the afternoon of September 3.
The Kennewick Fire Department arrived on scene of the couch fire at 3306 W. Clearwater Ave. around 1:11 p.m. after callers reported that the fire was spreading to the old 7-11 building.
The couch was outside the building, but fire and heavy smoke were threatening the building according to the KFD. Firefighters quickly put the fire out and checked the roof and exterior of the building for any spread.
According to a KFD press release, Kennewick Police were called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the fire. The cause is under investigation.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the owners of the building have been notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.