Cougar licence plates drive record WSU scholarship support

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University’s Cougar license plate program set another annual record, generating more than $673,000 in scholarship support for WSU students during the 2019-20 fiscal year.
This is the highest annual total raised by any specialty plate in the State of Washington.
The Cougar license plate has long been the number one specialty plate in the state, with nearly 23,000 crimson plates registered on the road today.
One hundred percent of the funds raised by the Cougar license plate program benefits scholarships for students across the WSU system, providing hundreds of students scholarship support each year.
“WSU alumni and friends love to show their Cougar spirit. The license plate program enables them to do that while also benefiting WSU students at the same time,” said Tim Pavish, executive director of the WSU Alumni Association, which is responsible for managing the Cougar license plate program. “The program has always been about helping students, and right now that assistance is especially important.”
Since 2007, when the WSU Alumni Association assumed responsibility for the WSU license plate program, the number of Cougar plates on the road has more than doubled, generating nearly $7.3 million in direct scholarship support for WSU students systemwide. Learn more about and sign up for the Cougar license plate program at alumni.wsu.edu/license.