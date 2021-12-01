KENNEWICK, WA - The Gesa Carousel of Dreams held a ceremony to celebrate the Washington State University win of the 2021 Apple Cup by moving the carved apple to the Cougar on the carousel. This marks the first time the apple has dressed the Cougar since the facility opened in September of 2014.
The Carousel has both a carved University of Washington Husky, hand-carved by the Missoula, Mont. Carousel Carver’s Club, and a WSU Cougar, hand-carved by local artisan Mike Thornton, in addition to a carved apple which dresses the neck of the winner of the Apple Cup.
The event was sponsored by Toyota of Tri-Cities.
The Gesa Carousel of Dreams, which includes 44 animals carved by legendary carver Charles Carmel, is a 501(c)3 non-profit operating in Kennewick. The carousel has had 844,000 riders since it opened and has hosted more than 1,500 events.